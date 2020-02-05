Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:30 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
CHARLES "CHUCKIE" FANZO Jr.

CHARLES "CHUCKIE" FANZO Jr. Obituary
FANZO, JR. CHARLES "CHUCKIE"

Age 54, of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beloved son of Janice (Crown) Fanzo and the late Charles Fanzo, Sr. Brother of Kathy Fanzo. Nephew of Michael Fanzo, Patricia (Canio) Verrico, Diane (Jack) Mason, and Bob (Judy) Crown. He is also survived by many cousins. Chuckie was a member of the Verona Eagles. Friends and relatives will be received during a memorial visitation on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 4 p.m. until time of 7:30 p.m. time of remembrance at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for their discretion or to the Verona Eagles, 315 James Street, Verona, PA 15147.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
