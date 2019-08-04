|
FERRAINOLO CHARLES
Age 97, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Born on April 25, 1922 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Joseph Ferrainolo and Francis Rizzo Ferrainolo. Charles lived through the Depression era. He was employed at his family-owned business, Homewood Construction, and the Homestead Steel Mill before heading off to war. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He would often entertain others with stories of the war, sharing them with anyone who would listen. After returning home, Charles married his wife, Netta, in a beautiful wedding ceremony. He worked as a truck driver for Associated Transport and, eventually, the U.S. Postal Service. Charles owned and operated Chuck's Pizza in Cranberry Twp. for many years. He was a faithful member of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. He also held membership to the Teamsters and the Italian Sons & Daughters of America. In his free time, Charles loved to travel, especially to his rented condo in Clearwater, FL, hosting many family and friends. Charles was an avid Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan, and enjoyed reading. He was an avid artist who would frequently do freelance drawings that are hanging in restaurants all throughout America today. One of the great joys of his life was spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his grand-dogs, Chico, Maxwell and Sadie. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Charles D. Ferrainolo and his wife, Pamela, and Cheryl Webster and her husband, Joseph; his grandchildren, Angela Muniz and her husband, Oscar, Margarita Kniess and her husband, Kris, Vassili Ferrainolo and Alexandra Musser; his nine great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Sarah Hayes; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Antoinette "Netta" Ferrainolo, who passed away on June 27, 2005; and his siblings, Anthony, Joseph, Jr., Cosimo and Rose Ann. Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Charles will be laid to rest with military honors at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.