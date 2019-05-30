BOGGS CHARLES FRANCIS

Age 80, of Dormont, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Son of the late William E. and Helen (Krugh) Boggs; brother of William E., Jr., Sr. Jean Marie Boggs, S.C., James S. (Judith DeMent) Boggs and the late Ruth Anne Boggs; uncle of Christine Marie (Tom) Razler and Jean Elizabeth Boggs; great-uncle of Joshua and Maddy Razler; also survived by many friends and neighbors. Chuck was a Duquesne University Graduate and U S Army veteran. He liked to tinker with cars and could easily diagnose problems to keep them running. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon, Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Bernard Church, Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment will be private.

