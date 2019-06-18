Home

Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
CHARLES FRANCIS COLLINGER

CHARLES FRANCIS COLLINGER Obituary
Age 81, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Mary Pat (Shanley) Collinger; loving father of the late Michael Collinger and Lisa Collinger Persichetti (David); Pap Pap to Patrick and Michael Persichetti who were his pride and joy. Chuck was son of the late James and Grace (Donatelli) Collinger and sister, Shirley Collinger. Chuck was a Navy veteran and a long time employee of the Duquesne Club and Nowalk Lighting. Family and friends received on Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Mass at St. Bartholomew Church on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 18, 2019
