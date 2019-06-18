|
Age 81, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Mary Pat (Shanley) Collinger; loving father of the late Michael Collinger and Lisa Collinger Persichetti (David); Pap Pap to Patrick and Michael Persichetti who were his pride and joy. Chuck was son of the late James and Grace (Donatelli) Collinger and sister, Shirley Collinger. Chuck was a Navy veteran and a long time employee of the Duquesne Club and Nowalk Lighting. Family and friends received on Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Funeral Mass at St. Bartholomew Church on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 18, 2019