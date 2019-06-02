FRANK CHARLES "LEE"

Of Punta Gorda, Florida (formerly of Penn Hills, PA and Venice, FL), passed away on May 20, 2019. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. Frank and Thelma Frank LaDrew as well as his oldest daughter, Tracy Harnett. He is survived by his wife, Jean; brother, Robert; and sister, Darlene Mozina; also surviving are sons, Joshua and Aaron; daughters, Dawn Grasinger and Lisa Krawczyk; stepson, Barron Yarborough; along with 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Lee was born in Pittsburgh, PA and enjoyed a career in property management. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at CHARLOTTE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road in Punta Gorda on Sunday, June 9th at 2:00 p.m. You may pay respects at www.charlottememorial.com.