Was born on November 1, 1939 to Charles John Niederst and Hazel Joan Niederst (Eickelman). Upon graduating high school, Charles worked as a carpenter until he finally retired in 2001. As a Pittsburgh native, he enjoyed watching both football and hockey. He married Jacqueline Emma Niederst (Prom) in December 1958. Together, they had four children, Laurel Ann, Charles, Carol, and Jeffrey; seven grandchildren, Krista, Kara, Trevor, Brandon, Charles, Nicole, and Abbey; and one great-grandchild, Jaesyn. It is with heavy heart that his family says their goodbyes to such a loving family member. Memorial service will be held October 10, 2019 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. In lieu of flowers, the family members would prefer contributions to St. Michaels & All Angels Lutheran Church at 1308 Spring Garden Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
