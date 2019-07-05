|
FRANK CHARLES G.
Age 76, of Monroeville, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen Kendall-Frank; loving father of Darin, Kelly, Jason (Valerie), Michael (Cassie), Brian (Kacey), Tim (Leesa) and Meagan Frank; grandfather of Jamie, Benjamin, and Addison; brother of William Frank and Arlene Frank. Charlie was a Police Officer with the Monroeville Police Department from 1970-1996, and had served in the U.S. Army. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the funeral chapel. Interment following in Restland Memorial Park. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019