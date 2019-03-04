Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
CHARLES G. HAIGIS

CHARLES G. HAIGIS Obituary
HAIGIS CHARLES G.

Of Pittsburgh, on March 1, 2019, age 86.  Son of the late Edward and Marie (Cyphers) Haigis; beloved husband of 59 years of the late Joan (Clark) Haigis; father of Sandra Burner, Charles (Bernadette) Haigis, Shelley (Ronald) Huber and Mark (Kristine) Haigis; grandfather of Shannon, Erin, Kristen, Alexa, Jared and the late Christopher; great-grandfather of Chaz, Joni, Parker and Troy. Charles was a Veteran of the Navy serving during the Korean Conflict. Services will be private. Charles and his wife, Joan will be interred together at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. 


www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
