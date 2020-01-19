|
|
LUTZ CHARLES GEORGE
Age 75, of Bethel Park passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side on January 18, 2020. Born on November 10, 1944, he was the son of the late Elaine and Clement Lutz. He was the father of Karen Lutz, Tara (Barry) Dalton and Lauren Lutz; brother of Ray Lutz; uncle of Tommy and Michael; also survived by many neighbors and friends. Charles was very proud of his career as a project manager for Penn DOT. He was known by family friends as a carpenter/handyman and if anyone needed help he would always be there to lend his expertise. At Charles's request, his body will be donated to science. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Masonic Hall Lodge, 297 F. & A.M. of PA, 235 W. Pike St., Canonsburg, PA 15317 or at stjude.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020