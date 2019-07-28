|
PETERSON CHARLES H.
Age 94, of Upper St. Clair, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Loving Father of Evelyn (Tony) Puerto, Vivian Aro, and the late Robert Peterson; beloved grandpa of Emily Aro. Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Inez Cohen. Charles proudly served his country during WWII in the US Army. He had a long career as a chemical engineer with Exxon, Westinghouse and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Services are Private and under the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Charles' honor to Cooper Union Scholarship Fund at http://cooper.edu/welcome. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019