Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES PETERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES H. PETERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES H. PETERSON Obituary
PETERSON CHARLES H.

Age 94, of Upper St. Clair, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Loving Father of Evelyn (Tony) Puerto, Vivian Aro, and the late Robert Peterson; beloved grandpa of Emily Aro. Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Inez Cohen. Charles proudly served his country during WWII in the US Army. He had a long career as a chemical engineer with Exxon, Westinghouse and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Services are Private and under the care of JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Charles' honor to Cooper Union Scholarship Fund at http://cooper.edu/welcome. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now