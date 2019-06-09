SCHUMANN CHARLES HOWARD

Age 71, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on June 7, 2019 at his home. Born October 24, 1947, son of the late Richard and Lavinia (Hamburger) Schumann. Beloved husband of Hoa (Bui) Schumann, whom he married on December 7, 1970; loving father of Tracy (Stacey) Schumann, and the late Tuan Schumann; very proud grandfather of Alex, Maddox, Samantha and Brianna; brother of Janet Main, Leah Scheaffer, Alice Jean Hurley and Vicky Simonetta. Chuck will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed for his sense of humor, love of the outdoors, and willingness to help anyone in need. He enjoyed archery, hunting, fishing, and wood working. Above all else, he loved his family with all of his heart. He also liked to ride his Honda Shadow motorcycle, smoke a cigar, have a shot of Crown Royal and spend time with his dog, Kyleigh. Chuck heard the call from his country, and selflessly enlisted in the United States Navy, serving as a Navy Seal during the Vietnam War. Family and friends are welcome Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Celebration of Chucks' life will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Matt Klenk, followed by full military honors. Following Chucks' wishes, the family asks that everyone attending not wear ties, and wear colors to celebrate their fathers life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chucks name may be made to The , or ASPCA. Condolences may be offered at www.devlinfuneralhome.com