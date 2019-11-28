|
|
WHITLING CHARLES I.
On November 27, 2019, Charles I. "Chuck" Whitling, 84, of Ross Township, beloved husband of 59 years to Margaret K. "Peggy" Whitling; also survived by sister-in-laws, Ann Grom, Patti Kendrick, and Linda Kendrick; many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who loved him dearly all the way from The Villages, FL to San Jose, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Joseph and Elizabeth Watson Whitling. Chuck had 42 years of service with Duquesne Light Company and retired as a supervisor in the System Operation department. He was honorably discharged from the US Airforce as a Staff Sergeant. Friends received Friday 3-6 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway where a funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Society www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019