BANACHOSKI CHARLES J.
Age 74, of O'Hara Township, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Beloved husband for 54 years of Marie (Modaffari) Banachoski; loving father of Kristine (Brad) Gregory and Charlie (Jenn) Banachoski; grandfather of Alexis Marie Gregory, Cascie Corr Banachoski, Camrhyn Marie Banachoski; brother of Gail (Paul) DeHart, and the late Walter Banachoski, (Trudy) late Mary (the late Harry) Boles, late Helen (the late John) Samber, and late Arlene (the late Glenn) Forsythe; brother-in-law of Trudy Banachoski; also survived by his four legged friend, Queenie; and many nieces and nephews. Charles was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, O'Hara Township and was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the 101st Airborne. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, and gardening. He enjoyed making wine, and his granddaughters were everything to him. Friends and relatives will be received on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 2-5 and 6-9 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, February 20, 2020, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 342 Dorseyville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215, EVERYONE PLEASE MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020