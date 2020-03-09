KARMAN CHARLES J. "CHUCKIE"

Age 60, originally of Dormont, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Devoted son of the late Charles A. and Dolores (Devine) Karman; cherished brother of Patti (John) Juliano, Carol L. Thomas (Tom Zacchero, Jr.), Linda (Norb) Graf, Margie (Tom) Garofalo and the late Judy Evans (Bob); loving uncle of Rob, Rachael, Randy, Jeremy, Johnny, Joey, Wade, Jason, Charlie, Norbie, Matt, Andrea and Tommy; also survived by many great nieces and nephews. Chuckie and his bright smile were a gift to all who knew him with very simple pleasures such as Mickey Mouse, riding his bike, and when someone would give him dollar bills. He would often participate in the Special Olympics Speed Walking Competition and his favorite song was Ring of Fire by Johnny Cash. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Wednesday 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Anne Church on Thursday morning at 9:30. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge and suggest memorials be made to Ebensburg Center, 4501 Admiral Perry Highway, Ebensburg, PA 15931.

