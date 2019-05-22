MARTONI DR. CHARLES J.

On Sunday, May 19, 2019, of Swissvale. Beloved husband of 50 years plus to Marianne Zoscak; dear brother of John (Jaboot) of Long Beach, CA and Phyllis Friend and her husband, Jake of Harrison City, PA; uncle of John, Lori, and the late Michael Martoni of California and Katie, Brian, and John Friend of Pittsburgh; and great-uncle of two great-nephews and two great-nieces. Charles was the son of the late John and Virginia Caputo Martoni and was a lifelong resident of Swissvale. He was a lifelong member of Madonna del Castello Church and a member of the ISDA Primavera Lodge. His ascent in politics and in the academic community began while he was in the United States Army in the late 50's. He served in Alaska and learned to cross country ski and to box. After his discharge he was approached by a wrestling promoter to become a professional wrestler and soon became a regular on Channel 11's Saturday night Studio Wrestling. He first took on the name "Canonball Martoni" to honor his dad who loved to sing the Wabash Canonball while he played the accordion. Charles was later known in the ring as the Masked Marvel. Wrestling and working in the steel mill enabled him pay his way through college, thereby launching his college career and his love of education. Charles continued his lifelong journey in education, obtaining three Masters degrees and a PhD. At the urging of his Godmother, Phil DePascale Bonacci, who saw true leadership skills in him, Charles first ran for Swissvale School Board, then Mayor of Swissvale and Swissvale Council where he served as president of council. He went on to serve on the first Allegheny County Council about 20 years ago and has been on County Council since then. Charles won every election he ever entered. He truly believed that giving other people opportunity in their lives would make this world a better place. And he lived that daily as he served with the quiet dignity in which he has become known. Charles was an esteemed member of the CCAC, Boyce staff for over 50 years. He taught history, was Dean of Students, Director of Financial Aid and went on to become President of the Boyce Campus. Charles has served on many boards, including the Port Authority, Monroeville Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Mon Valley Providers. He has received many meaningful awards too numerous to mention here but one of the most recent and fitting awards was the Halo Award from Mom's House in Swissvale where he was honored for his help and support through the years. Charles was a person of exemplary conduct and virtue, an angel to all who knew him. He believed in lifting people up with his quiet, caring ways, always modeling that all things were possible, even when faced with adversity. He was never known to be petty, even in the world of politics. He was a thoughtful, fair man. His positive influence in the world is exponential. Through his quiet, caring ways, he made the world a better place. He found ways to give people opportunities to better their lives. He was an inspiration in every way until the very end. Charles was beloved by his family and by everyone who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. Charles enjoyed a chocolate milkshake every night in his last months on earth. Next time you have a chocolate milkshake, lift it up to toast Chuck Martoni and say thank you for doing your part to make this world a better place. Friends received Thursday ONLY from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Madonna del Castello Roman Catholic Church on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Chuck's memory to CCAC Boyce Campus in care of the Educational Foundation. Byers Hall, 808 Ridge Ave., Pgh., PA 15212. www.niedfuneralhome.com.