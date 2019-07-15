MITCHELL CHARLES J.

Surrounded by loved ones, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Beloved son of the late Bertha Mitchell; beloved brother of the late Jack Mitchell (Catherine), the late Robert Mitchell (Rita), the late Richard Mitchell (Gladys), the late Mary Gorski (Jack) and Alice Diven (Daniel); cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Charles, formerly of Philadelphia, lived a long and adventurous life. He was a member of the UAW, which helped to provide critical work toward the defense during World War II. Charles was an avid outdoorsman and later became a professional ski and tennis instructor. Charles finally moved to Pittsburgh in 1997 and resided at Fair Oaks of Pittsburgh. Friends welcome Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220, where a blessing service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to: Fair Oaks Benevolent Care Assoc., 2200 W. Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15226. Condolences may be left at; www.slaterfuneral.com.