On July 28, 2019, age 80, of McCandless, PA. Beloved husband of Susan L. Nelson; father of Christine L Mulgrew and Jeff C. Nelson; grandfather of Phoenix, Naomi, Orion and Myah Mulgrew; brother of Duane and the late LaVern M. Nelson; son of the late Olai and Mildred Nelson; treasured uncle and storyteller to 15 nephews and nieces. Chuck was the past President of the Elgin, IL Life Underwriter's Association, and past President of the Pittsburgh Association of Chartered Life Underwriters and Chartered Financial Consultants. After 41 years as a sales representative with Thrivent Financial, formerly Lutheran Brotherhood, he retired in 2005 as a Hall of Fame member. During his retirement, he served as a Judge of Elections for ten years in McCandless. His bedrock in life was formed by his family and friends in Rio, WI where he was born on the family dairy farm. Chuck radiated a natural joy and happiness and delighted in making others feel special. He will be greatly missed. Friends received Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh, PA 15237 (www.simonsfuneralhome.com). A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 11:00 a.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church of Highland, 311 Cumberland Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please meet at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church of Highland.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 30, 2019
