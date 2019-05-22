NETZEL III CHARLES J.

Age 65, on Monday, May 20, 2019, of Franklin Park, formerly of Bellevue. Beloved husband for 41 years of Mary Ellen (Conboy) Netzel; dear brother of Mary Lynn Netzel, Carol J. Phelps and Michael G. (Kathy) Netzel, Sr.; uncle of Nathyn Netzel, Danille (fiancé Brett) Phelps, Ashley Phelps, Michael G. Netzel, Jr., and Hayley Netzel; brother-in-law of Laura (Bob), Carrie (Sam) and her child Alice. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles, Jr. and Genevieve Netzel; and brother-in-law, Tim Conboy. Family will welcome friends Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Sts. John & Paul Catholic Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. Charles was President of the AT&T Employees Pittsburgh PA Federal Credit Union, past board member of the Nation Kidney Foundation in Pittsburgh, founding member and past president of the Transplant Recipient International Organizations (TRIO), and a 33rd Degree Mason of the Crafton-Guyasuta Lodge #517 F&AM. Chuck was also a founding member of St. John Neumann Church and then continued on to be a founding member of Sts. John & Paul Parish where he sang in the choir and served as a lecture. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute (payable to STI) Forbes Tower, Suite 8084, 3600 Forbes Avenue at Meyran Ave., Pgh., PA 15213 or the , 2403 Sidney Street, #230, Pgh., PA 15203. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.