O'LEARY CHARLES J.
Age 94, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, of Squirrel Hill. Beloved husband of 51 years to Kathleen O'Leary; loving father of Charles C. O'Leary and Kristina Lehman (Ed); dear grandfather of Erika, Karl, Corey, and Emily; also great-grandfather of Karl III; brother of the late Mary Janet Stetter; uncle of Judy (late husband, Harry), Mary Janet "Tootie", Charlotte (Carl), Suzie (Robert) and Janine (Jeffrey). Charles served his country proudly in the Army during WWII. Friends received SUNDAY ONLY 2-8 at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Blessing service at the Funeral Home, Monday 10 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019