STANFORD CHARLES J.

Of South Park, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, age 73. Best friend and beloved husband for 54 years of Inez (Kroll) Stanford; son of the late Robert and Margaret Stanford; son-in-law of the late Raymond and Enesa Kroll; loving father of Lisa A. Bruce (Edward), Jeffrey R. Stanford (Kathy) and Douglas R. Stanford; grandfather of Brandon Bruce, Racheal Bruce, Ashley Hanley (Todd) and Nicholas Bruce; great-grandfather of Dylan, Luna, Kierstyn, Koen and Lucas; brother-in-law of Rose Marie and Dominic Perrotte and the late Janet Templer. Chuck was a Veteran in the Vietnam War. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps with the Amtracs Division. Chuck was a member of the VFW and American Legion. Visitation Monday 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church. Burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the . www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.