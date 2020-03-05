CHARLES J. "COACH CHUCK" ULLMAN (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES J. "COACH CHUCK" ULLMAN.
Service Information
Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
1501 Lowrie St.
Pittsburgh, PA
15212
(412)-231-4193
Obituary
Send Flowers

ULLMAN CHARLES J. "COACH CHUCK"

Age 83, of North Side, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Laura A. "Lou" (Clark) Ullman; dear father of Tina Joseph, Charlie Ullman, Lucy Hall, Lisa Barnett, and Joseph Ullman; also survived by 12 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; dear brother of Carol Brooks, Virginia Marak, and the late Donald and Robert Ullman. Visitation and Service were held on a previous date. Chuck volunteered at Sarah Heinz House for over 30 years. Arrangements entrusted to the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit his online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.