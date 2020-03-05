ULLMAN CHARLES J. "COACH CHUCK"
Age 83, of North Side, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Laura A. "Lou" (Clark) Ullman; dear father of Tina Joseph, Charlie Ullman, Lucy Hall, Lisa Barnett, and Joseph Ullman; also survived by 12 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; dear brother of Carol Brooks, Virginia Marak, and the late Donald and Robert Ullman. Visitation and Service were held on a previous date. Chuck volunteered at Sarah Heinz House for over 30 years. Arrangements entrusted to the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit his online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com.