URAM CHARLES J. "C.J."
Age 44, a lifelong resident of Crescent, passed away on a Steeler Sunday, September 22, 2019 with his loving family by his sideline until his dad called the play from Heaven to enjoy the second half together. Born in Sewickley on March 7, 1975, he was the youngest and "Precious" son to Joy (Wilt) and the late Charles J. Uram, Sr.; loving brother of Lisa (Joe) Miller of North Fayette and Julie (Dave) Pawuk of Moon Township; cherished uncle of Jessica, Joey and Matt Miller and Amanda, David and Jake Pawuk. He leaves behind many adoring aunts and uncles, loving cousins and his furry little sister, Daisy. A 1993 graduate of Moon High School, C.J. lettered in Golf and Tennis and attended Robert Morris University. C.J. entered our Steeler nation sharing the birthdate of Swann and Harris and resembling Bradshaw. Please join us as we celebrate C.J.'s life at a memorial visitation on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 at COPELAND'S Moon Township, 981 Brodhead Road. Steeler Attire encouraged. Please meet on Saturday at the church for his memorial Mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1 Parish Pl., Moon Township, PA 15108. In lieu of flowers, C.J.'s family suggests donations to . A heartfelt message from C.J. and family: When addiction is gone, you finally realize you already have who you were looking for and your loved one is truly there, they are just masked at certain times in life. When the last mask came off, we enjoyed two more beautiful months of the loving soul that had always been with us. If you have a friend or loved one battling alcohol or mental health illness, please do not ever give up on him or her and don't ever give up on yourself if you need help. There is always hope and it is never too late. Pray that future research and aid is given to support a cure for this true disease.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019