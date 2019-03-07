OYLER CHARLES JACOB "CHUCK"

Age 82 of Oakmont passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Son of the late Earl and Anna (Krasman) Oyler; beloved husband for 56 years of Donna (Sebastian) Oyler; loving father of Kimberly (Tom) Gaynor and Kevin Oyler; grandfather of Carl, Brent, Anthony, Nicolas, Liam, and Gillian; brother of Earl (Janet) Oyler, James (Joan) Oyler, and the late John (the late Romaline) Oyler. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Rosie. Chuck was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who adored his grandchildren, and was known for his sense of humor. He was an animal lover and known to his friends as the gentle giant. Friends and relatives will be received on Saturday Morning, March 9, 2019 at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont from 10 a.m., until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Animal Protectors, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.