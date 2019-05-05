Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
For more information about
CHARLES PTACEK
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Ross Community Presbyterian Church
4501 Nelson Run Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES PTACEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES JOHN PTACEK Jr.


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CHARLES JOHN PTACEK Jr. Obituary
PTACEK, JR. CHARLES JOHN

Age 74, of Ross Township, passed away surrounded by his family, May 2, 2019. Born January 21, 1945, son of the late Charles J., Sr. and Lillian (Sevick) Ptacek; loving husband of 51 years to Sarah Ptacek "Cotton," "Sally," "Hon"; beloved father to Cindy Solman (Randy), Paula Ptacek (Bryant Owens), Robin Ptacek (Terrence Bull), Charles John Ptacek III, Julie Colier (Antwan) and Catherine Ptacek; proud grandpap of seven granddaughters and three grandsons; a greatpap to Aleiya; brother to Paul Ptacek (Helen); and an uncle to two nieces. Also survived by cousin, Jackson (Patricia) Klingman, and many friends. Friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Monday from 4-8 p.m. in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., (412-364-4444). Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Ross Community Presbyterian Church, 4501 Nelson Run Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15214. EVERYONE IS TO MEET AT CHURCH ON TUESDAY. In lieu of flowers, family asked that donations be made to Family Hospice in Charles' name, www.familyhospicepa.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
Download Now