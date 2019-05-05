PTACEK, JR. CHARLES JOHN

Age 74, of Ross Township, passed away surrounded by his family, May 2, 2019. Born January 21, 1945, son of the late Charles J., Sr. and Lillian (Sevick) Ptacek; loving husband of 51 years to Sarah Ptacek "Cotton," "Sally," "Hon"; beloved father to Cindy Solman (Randy), Paula Ptacek (Bryant Owens), Robin Ptacek (Terrence Bull), Charles John Ptacek III, Julie Colier (Antwan) and Catherine Ptacek; proud grandpap of seven granddaughters and three grandsons; a greatpap to Aleiya; brother to Paul Ptacek (Helen); and an uncle to two nieces. Also survived by cousin, Jackson (Patricia) Klingman, and many friends. Friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Monday from 4-8 p.m. in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., (412-364-4444). Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Ross Community Presbyterian Church, 4501 Nelson Run Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15214. EVERYONE IS TO MEET AT CHURCH ON TUESDAY. In lieu of flowers, family asked that donations be made to Family Hospice in Charles' name, www.familyhospicepa.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.