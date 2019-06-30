Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
Charles Joseph "Chuck" Stoebe Sr.


1927 - 2019
Charles Joseph "Chuck" Stoebe Sr. Obituary
STOEBE, SR. CHARLES "CHUCK" JOSEPH

Of West Homestead. Born June 26, 1927 and died June 27, 2019, at 92 years of age. Beloved husband of Bernardine (Bodnar) Stoebe for 64 years; father of Chuck, Jr. (Melissa), David (Cindy), and Susan; proud grandfather of Katherine (Jason) Slater, Jeffrey, and Danielle Stoebe; and great-grandfather of Jackson and Cole Slater. He was the son of Harry and Sophie (Caspar); brother of Shirley and the late Lois, Rene, Mary, Charlotte, Jewell, Dorothy, Laverne, William, Harry, and Edward. Friends recieved at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, PA, Sunday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service to be held on Monday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Chuck was a graduate of Homestead High School, in Homestead, and served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Rim during World War II on the USS Curtiss AV-4. He was one of the many pioneers of the West Homestead Baseball Organization who built a thriving and competitive baseball and learning model that instilled values and kinship that carried youngsters into adulthood. Chuck was a tireless, hard worker, who provided for his family by sometimes working two jobs, including Linde Air, West Homestead Borough, US Steel, and Howard T. Moore HVAC. Known for his fiery and competitive nature and his athletic ability, he loved all sports but especially loved coaching baseball and playing softball in the Thompson Club Athletic League. He will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at South Hills Rehabilitation and Wellness Center (formerly Golden Living) for their attentiveness and caring attitude throughout his residency.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
