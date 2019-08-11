Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Valentine Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES BYRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES L. BYRD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES L. BYRD Obituary
BYRD CHARLES L.

Age 78, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to Rosemary Byrd; loving father of Chip (Sharon) Byrd, Laura (Jeff) Robson, Lisa (Jim) McGrath, Janet (Denny) Roberto and Mary Faith (Randy) Williams; brother of Tom (Mary), Denny, Marty (Sue) and Chris (Tony) Rzeczkowksi; brother-in-law of Joann Holmes; proud pap-pap of Bryan, Jenna, Shae, Morgan, Renee, Matthew, Sophie, Bryce, Maggie, Blaise, Cami, Cece, Molly, Candace and Vaughn. Chuck enjoyed his oldies but goodies music, was an avid fisherman and loved all sports whether it was playing, coaching or watching. He will be dearly missed by everyone that knew him and loved him. Friends will be received on Sunday, 2-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd. Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, 10 a.m., St. Valentine Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Sisters of St. Francis Providence of God, 3757 Library Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15234. www.henneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now