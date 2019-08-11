|
BYRD CHARLES L.
Age 78, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to Rosemary Byrd; loving father of Chip (Sharon) Byrd, Laura (Jeff) Robson, Lisa (Jim) McGrath, Janet (Denny) Roberto and Mary Faith (Randy) Williams; brother of Tom (Mary), Denny, Marty (Sue) and Chris (Tony) Rzeczkowksi; brother-in-law of Joann Holmes; proud pap-pap of Bryan, Jenna, Shae, Morgan, Renee, Matthew, Sophie, Bryce, Maggie, Blaise, Cami, Cece, Molly, Candace and Vaughn. Chuck enjoyed his oldies but goodies music, was an avid fisherman and loved all sports whether it was playing, coaching or watching. He will be dearly missed by everyone that knew him and loved him. Friends will be received on Sunday, 2-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd. Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, 10 a.m., St. Valentine Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Sisters of St. Francis Providence of God, 3757 Library Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15234. www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019