DICK CHARLES L.
Passed away on October 25, 2019 after a brief illness. Chaz, Charlie, was born to James L. Dick, Sr. and Anne (Marek) Dick of February 2, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA. Upon completing his high school education, he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves. He served his country for eight years. Chaz worked as a pipe designer for over 40 years. He and Jane K. Baklarz married on February 19, 1977 in Pittsburgh, PA. They Shared 42 loving years together. In addition to his wife, Chaz is survived by three daughters from a previous marriage, Laura Hansen (Kevin), Lisa Treloar (Clyde) and Julie Agosti (Kevin); a brother, James L. Dick, Jr. (Joanne); two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by his many nieces and nephews. Chaz was beloved by all who knew him. He knew no strangers and was kind and compassionate. Although he lived in many states, his heart belonged to Pittsburgh. He was a steadfast fan of the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. Friends and neighbors alike will miss his kind and gentle soul. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church 1050 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, FL 34747, with the Very Rev. Richard Trout, Jr. as celebrant. Arrangements are under the care of OSCEOLA MEMORY GARDENS CEMETERY, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1717 Old Boggy Creek Road, KIssimmee, FL. 34744. 407.847.2494. www.osceolamemgds.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019