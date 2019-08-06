Home

LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
724-947-9518
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Langeloth Church of Christ
1368 Langeloth Road
Langeloth, PA
View Map
CHARLES L. FLETCHER


1921 - 2019
CHARLES L. FLETCHER Obituary
FLETCHER CHARLES L.

Age 97, of Burgettstown, on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Loving father of Frederick (Dee) Fletcher of Mt. Lebanon and William Fletcher of Burgettstown; grandfather of Jeffrey, Sean, Harrison and Christian Fletcher and Cara (Damien) Keter; great-grandfather of Rowan Keter; brother-in-law of Betty Ann Fletcher. Preceded in death by his parents, Thad and Christine Fletcher, his wife of 50 years Helen Lewis Fletcher, grandchildren, Nicole and Timmy Fletcher and brothers, Bill and Don. Charlie was a Veteran of the USMC, very active in his community and a retired sales manager for American Foods Co. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday in the LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown,  where a Masonic Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8 in the Langeloth Church of Christ, 1368 Langeloth Road, Langeloth, PA 15054. Interment with Military Honors in the Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Burgettstown Senior Citizens, 200 Senior Way, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
