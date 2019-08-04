|
|
GRANIGAN, JR. CHARLES LUCAS
Age 79, of Farmington, PA passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born in Cumberland, MD on March 4, 1940, the son of Charles Lucas Granigan, Sr. and Wihelmina House Granigan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Tsangaris. Charlie was a 1958 graduate of Fort Hill High School in Cumberland, MD. He went on to receive a Bachelor's degree from Frostburg State University and his Master's degree from Pennsylvania State University. Charlie serviced his country in the U.S. Navy from 1958 through 1962. He was an educator with the Pittsburgh Public schools for 32 years along with a faculty appointment at the University of Pittsburgh. He was a member of Saint Peter's Anglican Church of Uniontown, attended the New Covenant Church of Markleysburg and enjoyed sharing faith and fellowship with the residents of SCI Fayette through the Kairos Prison Ministry. He was a member of the Beaver Creek Fishing Club and the Explorer's Club of Pittsburgh. He was a river guide and managed river operations for 32 years for the Mountain Streams and Trails Outfitters of Ohiopyle, PA. Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Alice Mae Collins Granigan; a son, Charles Michael Granigan and wife, Beth of Cape May Court House, NJ; two daughters, Kelly Reckley and husband, Robert of Pittsburgh, PA, and Mindy Brancho of Irwin, PA; niece, Eugenia Tsangaris of Pittsburgh, PA; six grandchildren, Jacob Lucas Granigan, Noah Lewis Granigan, Kaleb Christopher Reckley, Addison Maire Reckley, Elias Gregory Brancho and Isabel Grace Brancho; a sister, Stephanie Kaplon of Cumberland, MD. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, PA. Friends will be received on Monday from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 9 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 10 until 11 a.m. in the Saint Peter's Anglican Church, 60 Morgantown St., Uniontown, followed by a service celebrating Charlie's life at 11 a.m. with Canon John Cruikshank officiating. Interment will follow in Irwin Cemetery, Ohiopyle, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page. The family suggests donations be made to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019