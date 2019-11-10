Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of the Resurrection, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES McCORMICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES M. McCORMICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES M. McCORMICK Obituary
McCORMICK CHARLES M.

Of Brookline on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Beloved son of John C. "Chuck" and Cora McCormick; brother of Kimberly (Patrick) Yorio; uncle of Hannah, Gabriella and Gianna; nephew of Adrianne Cushman. Special thanks to lifelong friends, G.J. Schaffer and Pat Manning. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412- 561-0380 Tuesday Only, 2-6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10 a.m. in The Church of the Resurrection, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. A special thanks to the ICU Unit of Mercy Hospital to the doctors and the nurses of the fifth floor. www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -