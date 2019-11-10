|
McCORMICK CHARLES M.
Of Brookline on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Beloved son of John C. "Chuck" and Cora McCormick; brother of Kimberly (Patrick) Yorio; uncle of Hannah, Gabriella and Gianna; nephew of Adrianne Cushman. Special thanks to lifelong friends, G.J. Schaffer and Pat Manning. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412- 561-0380 Tuesday Only, 2-6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10 a.m. in The Church of the Resurrection, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. A special thanks to the ICU Unit of Mercy Hospital to the doctors and the nurses of the fifth floor. www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019