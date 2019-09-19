|
|
SASSANO CHARLES M.
Age 87, of Green Tree, formerly of McKees Rocks, on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Rita (Thomas) Sassano; dear father of Chuck (Colleen) Sassano and Jeff Sassano; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Mr. Sassano was a retired Pharmaceutical Sales Rep and Regional Manager. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Duquesne University and was a member of St. Margaret of Scotland for over 50 years. Friends welcome SATURDAY 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 12 p.m. MONDAY in St. Margaret of Scotland Church. Burial will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the St. Margaret of Scotland School, 301 Mansfield Ave., Pgh., PA, 15220. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019