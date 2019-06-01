FROEHLICH CHARLES MARTIN

Of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Ascension Thursday, May 30, 2019. Charles would have turned 90 on June 16th, Father's Day. Chuck was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, LaVerne Niehaus Froehlich; and his sister, Mary Costello Corbett. Charles was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his beloved daughters, Claudia (Gary) Swet, Rozanne (Ron) Trapani and Jane (Peter) Aiello; and grandchildren, Eric Swet, Dr. Dominick Trapani (Laura), Dr. Kevin Trapani, Tony (Lauren) Aiello and Cristina Aiello. Chuck is also survived by three great-grandson, John Luca, Nico and Antonio Aiello; and nieces and nephews. Charles often offered love, support and encouragement to his family and friends. Chuck will be remembered for his positive attitude and enjoyment of life. Charlie liked music and singing. He was a member for many years of St. Scholastica Resurrection Choir. He was also a member of Riverview Community Action Corporation (RCAC), AARP, Sharpsburg VFW and the Aspinwall American Legion. Charles worked for Equitable Gas Company for about 30 years. Visitation will be at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238 on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. On Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. please meet at St. Scholastica Church, 309 Brilliant Ave., Aspinwall, PA 15215. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will take place privately at a later time. Donations can be made to Riverview Community Action Corporation, Second Street, Oakmont or the Sharpsburg Community Library on Main Street. www.thomasmsmithfh.com