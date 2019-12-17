|
|
McKELVEY CHARLES "TIM"
Of Swissvale, went home to be with the Lord on December 15, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1945 to the late Charles "Max" and Charlotte McKelvey. Loving husband of 51 years to JoAnn McKelvey; dear father of Timothy (Sally) McKelvey of Elizabeth Township, Brian (Lisa) McKelvey of East McKeesport, and Laura (Paul) Walker of Crofton, Maryland; beloved grandfather of Thomas Maringo, Christina McKelvey, Joshua McKelvey, Madisyn McKelvey, Arianna McKelvey, Anna Walker and Grace Walker. He is survived by his sister, Pamela (Dave) Alund and was preceded in death by his sister, Joann (Melvin) Kolb. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Charles was a veteran of the US Navy Seabees and retired electrician from US Steel. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, playing with his cat, Molly, and loved the great outdoors including hunting, fishing, and camping with his family. Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054 or [email protected] A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the funeral home with burial immediately following at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Cecil Township, PA.
www.kutchfuneralhome.org
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019