CHARLES MITCHELL Jr.

MITCHELL CHARLES, JR.

Of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at the age of 56. Charles leaves behind a large group of friends that became his family. Everyone will miss his big smile and how he was able to light up a room and make others happy. Visitors will be received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Avenue, Bloomfield on Friday, April 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a Blessing Service in the Temple of Memories at Allegheny Cemetery at 12 noon. Condolences may be expressed at


www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
