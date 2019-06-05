MAKAR CHARLES N.

Age 75, a lifelong resident of Moon Township, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on July 3, 1943, growing up in Verner, he was one of three children to the late George and Caroline (Bedich) Makar. He married the love of his life, Barbara (Braun) Makar on May 9, 1970. Beloved and cherished husband for 49 years to Barbara (Braun) Makar; loving father of Heather Makar of Aliquippa; brother of Marlene Hamp of Kansas and George (Alice) Makar of Michigan; and his beloved dog, Sunshine. Charles obtained his BS in Business Administration from Robert Morris University and worked as an accountant for PNC Bank for 20 years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam earning the Army Commendation Medal by saving another's life. He was a 50-year member of the Sewickley VFW. Charlie was a Christian, a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, Extraordinary Minister and assembled and took baskets to the needy at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Charlie was kind, patient, loving and had a big and generous heart. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and his church family. Visitation Thursday, 5-8 (VFW Service at 7 p.m.) at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. Please meet at St. Margaret Mary Church on Friday for Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment with full military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Charles had a high regard for Nature and Mother Earth, so the family suggests in lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or plant in his memory.