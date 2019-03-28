NANZ CHARLES "CHUCK"

Age 84, of San Diego, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Deer Hill Estates in Lakeside, CA, where he was residing. He was previously a resident of Pleasant Hills and Clarion, PA. Chuck was formerly married to Leah (Grill) Nanz Archibeque of San Diego who survives; he was the proud father of four children, Mark Charles Nanz (deceased), Michael Nanz of San Diego, Margie Smilowitz of Lorton, VA, and Marilyn Rieken of San Diego; he was the grandfather of three: Leah, Mark, and Brett (Marilyn's children); he was the great-grandfather of six: Carissa, Daniel, Ryan, Tyler, Aubrey and Callie; in addition to his son, Chuck was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Nanz, as well as his sister, Shirley Nanz Kraemer. Born on May 31, 1934, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Harry and Edith (Shearon) Nanz. He graduated from South Hills High School in 1952, University of Pittsburgh in 1959 where he received both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees. Chuck was a four-year letterman and a senior captain on the Pitt Panthers Swim Team. He coached at Baldwin-Whitehall High School from 1964-68 leading his teams to two second place finishes at the PIAA State Championships before coming to Clarion in 1968. In 1953, he served as a member of the United States Army in Okinawa, Japan for two years. Chuck was considered the father of the Clarion University Men's Swimming Team. From 1969 to 1977, he won seven straight PSAC Championships with a dual meet record of 74-10 under Nanz with three Clarion teams going undefeated. Chuck was inducted into the Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame on April 30, 2010. After retirement, Chuck was a passionate world traveler, avid gardener and a well-known handyman in his community. Arrangements are under the care of the EL CAMINO MEMORIAL, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA. A graveside service and interment will be in the El Camino Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. If you would like to send a note, share a story or upload a photo, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com. Your condolences and kind words will remain with the obituary, providing comfort for the family for years to come. The family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Mark Nanz Memorial Endowment, Clarion University Foundation, 840 Wood St., Clarion, PA 16214.