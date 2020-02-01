|
GROSS, JR. CHARLES NICHOLAS "NICK"
Age 78, of Orlando, Florida passed away on January 28, 2020 at AdventHealth Orlando. He was born April 19, 1941 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Dr. Charles N. Gross and Maryalda Freund Gross. He is survived by the love of his life, Jeannette Wood of Orlando; a sister, Cheryl Gross Lane (Timothy) of Kissimmee; a daughter, Tina Gross Howes; and two sons, Charles Nicholas Gross, III and David Duane Gross (Theresa), all of St. Cloud, Florida. He also leaves four grandchildren, Dylan Gross, Kyle Gross, Tyler Howes and Taryn Howes; as well as two great-grandchildren, and a host of friends. Nick went to elementary school at St. James Catholic School and finished high school at the University School in Shadyside, Pennsylvania. He attended Penn State University where he majored in Hotel & Restaurant Administration. While in college, he was a brother in the Phi Kappa Psi men's fraternity. After college, he was employed in the corporate headquarters of Walgreen's Corporation in Chicago where he was instrumental in the development of Wag's Restaurants. After relocating to Lighthouse Point, Florida, Nick became the President of Taco Viva fast food chain. Upon retiring from a long and successful career in the food industry, he took on a new and different challenge. In 1989, he opened Snow Construction in St. Cloud, Florida. Initially, he specialized in custom built homes, but soon branched out into condos, townhouses and commercial building. Nick loved golfing, fishing, hunting and boating as long as his health allowed. He loved being with his family and friends. On Sunday, February 2, 2020, a Memorial Service will be held at BALDWIN-FAIRCHILD CHAPEL HILL FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY, 2420 Harrell Road, Orlando, Florida 32817. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the in Nick's name.
