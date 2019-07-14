|
ODORISIO, JR. CHARLES
Age 86, of Coral Springs, devoted husband to June, and devoted father to his three children, Linda, Charles and Elaine, went to be with our LORD early morning, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Viewing at KRAEER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER, 1655 University Drive, Coral Springs, July 20, 2019, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Service 2-3 p.m. Interment Sunday, July 21, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Fort Pierce, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to NKF, www.kidney.org/donation appreciated.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019