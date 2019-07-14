Home

Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
(954) 753-8960
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
Interment
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Fort Pierce, FL
CHARLES ODORISIO Jr. Obituary
ODORISIO, JR. CHARLES

Age 86, of Coral Springs, devoted husband to June, and devoted father to his three children, Linda, Charles and Elaine, went to be with our LORD early morning, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Viewing at KRAEER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER, 1655 University Drive, Coral Springs, July 20, 2019, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Service 2-3 p.m. Interment Sunday, July 21, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Fort Pierce, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to NKF, www.kidney.org/donation appreciated.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
