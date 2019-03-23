NEUMAN DR. CHARLES P. "CHUCK"

On Friday, March 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan (Goldstein) Neuman, Ph.D.; son of the late Frances and Daniel Neuman; brother-in-law of Robert (Robin) Goldstein and Sara (late Alan) Hodes; also survived by four great-nieces and many cousins. Dr. Neuman graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School as Valedictorian. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Carnegie Institute of Technology (now CMU). He earned his Masters and Doctorate degrees in applied mathematics from Harvard University. He worked at Bell Telephone Laboratories in Whippany, NJ from 1967-1969. Dr. Neuman also worked from 1969-2015 at CMU and retired as Professor Emeritus of computer and electrical engineering. He served on the Board of Hillel Academy and currently was serving on the Board of the Kollel Pittsburgh. Graveside service and interment were held on Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Poale Zedeck Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Poale Zedeck Syngagogue, 6318 Phillips Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217; Kollel Pittsburgh, 5808 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217; or a .