|
|
SCHLICK CHARLES P.
Age 67, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, of Baldwin. Husband of the late Sharon A. Schlick; father of William (Traci) Powell, Kristy (Ryan) Breisinger, and Daniel (Samantha) Powell; grandfather of Morgan, Kaitlyn, Andrew, Austin, Madison, Briella, and Aiden; son of the late Charles and Catherine Schlick; son-in-Law of Marcella Schiffhauer; brother of Cathy (Rich) Turocy, Raymond (Debby) Schlick, Maryann (Steve) Heaps, and his late twin sister, Charlene Kilvanick; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitations Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Angels Church at 10:00 a.m. Chuck was a retired Teamster and a warehouse man for Pepsi-Cola. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to . www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019