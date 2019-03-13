Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES SCHLICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES P. SCHLICK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CHARLES P. SCHLICK Obituary
SCHLICK CHARLES P.

Age 67, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, of Baldwin. Husband of the late Sharon A. Schlick; father of William (Traci) Powell, Kristy (Ryan) Breisinger, and Daniel (Samantha) Powell; grandfather of Morgan, Kaitlyn, Andrew, Austin, Madison, Briella, and Aiden; son of the late Charles and Catherine Schlick; son-in-Law of Marcella Schiffhauer; brother of Cathy (Rich) Turocy, Raymond (Debby) Schlick, Maryann (Steve) Heaps, and his late twin sister, Charlene Kilvanick; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitations Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Angels Church at 10:00 a.m. Chuck was a retired Teamster and a warehouse man for Pepsi-Cola. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to . www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now