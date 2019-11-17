Home

Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Committal
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Columbkille Cemetery
CHARLES P. STAUB III Obituary
STAUB III CHARLES P.

Age 63, of Imperial, PA, on Monday, November 11, 2019. Beloved son of JoAnn and the late Charles Staub, Jr; beloved husband of Shelly (Saville) Staub; beloved father of Andrea Hawkins and husband, Brandon; adored grandfather of Camden Hawkins; brother of Norman Staub, JoAnn (Dave) Keene, Charlotte (Rege) Kuntz, Ed (Tina) Staub, Jeannie (Dale) Smith, John (Sue) Staub and Tim (Kim) Staub; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends for a memorial gathering at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE SERVICE, PC. Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332 on Wednesday, November 20 between the hours of 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Committal Thursday, 11 a.m. In St. Columbkille Cemetery. Everyone please meet at cemetery. It is respectfully requested that memorial donations be sent to , PO Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38101.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
