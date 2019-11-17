|
STAUB III CHARLES P.
Age 63, of Imperial, PA, on Monday, November 11, 2019. Beloved son of JoAnn and the late Charles Staub, Jr; beloved husband of Shelly (Saville) Staub; beloved father of Andrea Hawkins and husband, Brandon; adored grandfather of Camden Hawkins; brother of Norman Staub, JoAnn (Dave) Keene, Charlotte (Rege) Kuntz, Ed (Tina) Staub, Jeannie (Dale) Smith, John (Sue) Staub and Tim (Kim) Staub; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends for a memorial gathering at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE SERVICE, PC. Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332 on Wednesday, November 20 between the hours of 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Committal Thursday, 11 a.m. In St. Columbkille Cemetery. Everyone please meet at cemetery. It is respectfully requested that memorial donations be sent to , PO Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019