COON CHARLES PETER

Age 75, of Allison Park, PA passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh. He was the beloved husband for 53 years of Maureen (Hanks) Coon. He was the son of the late H. Stewart and Veronica (Cody) Coon; loving father of Christopher Coon and Mike (Joy) Coon; brother of James S. (Joan) Coon, Gary D. (Devon Scheef) Coon; proud grandfather of Gabe Coon, Jack Coon, Devon Vittorio, and Hannah Zuern. Charles is also survived by many of his dear cousins, nephews and nieces. Chuck was born on November 23, 1943 in Grove City, PA when his father was stationed at Grove City College during WWII. He grew up in the Rochester, NY area, graduating from Webster High School in Webster, NY and later graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor of Science in Communications. He served as Lieutenant in the US Navy during the Vietnam War as a Naval Flight Officer and Tactical Coordinator on P-3s, with Patrol Squadron 10 (VP-10) based at Naval Air Station, Brunswick, Maine. Following his honorable discharge in 1970, Chuck served as the District Director of Maine and New Hampshire for for two years. Then, he began his career in the banking industry in Corporate Lending, retiring in 2008. Chuck was a proud member of St. Sebastian Council #14696 of the Knights of Columbus and the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was a committed volunteer for the Million Veteran Program for the Department of Veterans Affairs. He also proudly served as a Eucharistic Minister at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Chuck was a member of the Pittsburgh Latin Mass Community attending Saint John the XXIII Parish at Saint Boniface Church. He also attended worship with Maureen at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. They attended both churches weekly. He was a history buff and an avid reader, constantly learning. In 2017, he and Maureen enjoyed attending The Gettysburg Institute, they also were especially happy to drive out West and reconnect with Montana family they had not seen in years. He enjoyed visiting family in Webster, NY, and his favorite destination was Portland/Brunswick, Maine to visit son Chris and reconnect with dear friends from his Navy days. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening and travel. Friends will be received Sunday, February 10, from 1- 5 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Boniface Church, 2208 East St. Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Interment at Holy Savior Cemetery, Gibsonia, PA. Contributions may be made to: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Western PA & WV Chapter River Walk Corporate Centre, 333 East Carson Street Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

www.simonsfuneralhome.com