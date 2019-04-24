Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
CHARLES "TOM" PETRUSKA

CHARLES "TOM" PETRUSKA Obituary
PETRUSKA CHARLES "TOM"

On Saturday, April 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Lorraine; father of Nicole (Robert Heckel) and Todd A. (Tori) Petruska; grandfather of Logan and Noah; son of the late John and Marie Petruska. Tom was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from US Airways. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK, INC. 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Good Samaritan Hospice, 116 Browns Hill Rd., Suite 100, Valencia, PA 16059.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
