PETRUSKA CHARLES "TOM"
On Saturday, April 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Lorraine; father of Nicole (Robert Heckel) and Todd A. (Tori) Petruska; grandfather of Logan and Noah; son of the late John and Marie Petruska. Tom was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from US Airways. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK, INC. 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. where a Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Rd. Cabot, PA 16023
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019