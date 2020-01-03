Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
On Sunday, December 29, 2019, Charles R. Barnes, age 88, of Ross Twp. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathleen; and son, Mark; he is survived by loving children, Marcia Seidle (David Bugna), Ann Bracalielly (Albert) and James Barnes (Rita); five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Charles spent 30 years working for IBM. Friends invited Fri. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. A memorial service will be held Sat. at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Northland Public Library (NorthlandLibrary.org). Please visit BrandtFuneralHome.com for more information.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
