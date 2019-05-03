Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Home, Inc.
1501 Lowrie St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 231-4193
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES CONNOLLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES R. CONNOLLY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CHARLES R. CONNOLLY Obituary
CONNOLLY CHARLES R.

Age 66, of Reserve Twp. Passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019; beloved husband of Peggy A. (Weidner) Connolly; loving father of Chaz (Laurel) Connolly and Bill (Linda) Connolly; dear grandfather of Lily and Evan Connolly; brother of Marion, Vivian, John, and the late Cathy; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received 4-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St. PGH, PA 15212-Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church, Troy Hill. Memorial Contributions may be made to Most Holy Name Special Ed. Program 1700 Harpster St. PGH, PA 15212. Please visit his family's online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now