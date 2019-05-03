|
|
CONNOLLY CHARLES R.
Age 66, of Reserve Twp. Passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019; beloved husband of Peggy A. (Weidner) Connolly; loving father of Chaz (Laurel) Connolly and Bill (Linda) Connolly; dear grandfather of Lily and Evan Connolly; brother of Marion, Vivian, John, and the late Cathy; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received 4-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St. PGH, PA 15212-Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church, Troy Hill. Memorial Contributions may be made to Most Holy Name Special Ed. Program 1700 Harpster St. PGH, PA 15212. Please visit his family's online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019