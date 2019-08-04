Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church
Age 78, of Plum, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Carol A. Szekely; father of James Johns (Anna), Lisa Marie Jacko (Andy) and Carol Lynn Steiner; grandfather of Andy (Cheyenne), Danny (Lindsey), Joshua (Phylicia), Kyle, Chelsea (Stephen), and Shelby (Frankie); five great-grandchildren; brother of the late Janet Dempsey. He had worked for Cochran in various parts departments for 42 years, starting his career in Braddock, was a US Army veteran, and enjoyed fishing. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Friends will be received Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church. Interment following in All Saints/Braddock Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. For more information, please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
