RUPERT CHARLES R.

Age 78, passed away June 2, 2019. An avid outdoorsman and sportsman, Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, the shooting sports, woodworking and expressing his creativity through projects using his hands. He always said, "If you allow enough time to plan and you have the right tools and materials, you can do anything." Born in Oakmont, PA, an alumnus of Oakmont High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Chuck was a veteran of the Vietnam War and the recipient of two Purple Heart medals for being wounded in battle and surviving to continue to serve our country. He was honorably discharged after further service and began his career as an educator in the Moon School District (Moon Twp., PA), first as a teacher and then as principal until his retirement. Following retirement, he moved to Townville, PA, where he and his wife (now deceased), Carolyn M. Chase, enjoyed a host of outdoor activities and the joy of self-sustained homesteading. Chuck served as a trustee for Little Cooley United Methodist Church. Chuck was also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Chuck's passing was preceded by his parents, Charles P. and Katherine E. Androskey Rupert and his beloved wife, Carolyn M. Chase. He is survived by his sister, Katherine R. Thomas (Ralston "Rollie"); a son, Charles "Chuck" K. Rupert (Regina); a daughter, Cheri L. Hollenbaugh (David); and nine grandchildren, all who he dearly loved. With love, humor and honor, he is remembered as Grandad C., Dad, Brother, Friend and patriot. His wit and wisdom will be missed. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335 or the National Rifle Association at www.home.nra.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ROBERT W. WAID FUNERAL HOME, INC., 581 Chestnut Street, Meadville where memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net.