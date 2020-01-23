Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
CHARLES RADY Obituary
RADY CHARLES

Age 81, passed quietly surrounded by loved ones on Monday, January 20, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Yvonne Rady; survived by his beloved children, Bob (Shannon) Rady and Deb May; cherished grandchildren Trevor May, Shane Rady and Sarah Rady. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
