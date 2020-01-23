|
|
RADY CHARLES
Age 81, passed quietly surrounded by loved ones on Monday, January 20, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Yvonne Rady; survived by his beloved children, Bob (Shannon) Rady and Deb May; cherished grandchildren Trevor May, Shane Rady and Sarah Rady. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020